Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Sweden at Atlas Copco ranges from SEK 705K to SEK 987K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas Copco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 763K - SEK 887K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 705KSEK 763KSEK 887KSEK 987K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Atlas Copco in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 986,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas Copco for the Marketing role in Sweden is SEK 704,924.

