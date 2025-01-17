← Company Directory
Atlan
The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area package at Atlan totals ₹2.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Atlan
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹2.75M
Level
hidden
Base
₹2.45M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹306K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Atlan in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,388,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlan for the Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹4,173,997.

