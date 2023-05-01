← Company Directory
ATI Physical Therapy
Top Insights
    • About

    ATI Physical Therapy is a US-based outpatient physical therapy provider that offers rehabilitation and healthcare services. Its services include physical therapy for various injuries, work conditioning, hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs. The company also provides worksite solutions, sports medicine, and proprietary electronic medical records integration. As of December 31, 2021, it had 910 owned and 20 managed clinics. ATI Physical Therapy was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

    http://atipt.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    5,600
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources