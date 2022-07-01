Built around our mission, we started Athletic Greens more than a decade ago as a way to bring comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition to just about everybody. Originators of the Essentialist Nutrition movement, our philosophy is to focus on a very small number of products based on what the latest science indicates is essential to human health.AG1 is made from the highest quality ingredients, in accordance with the strictest standards and obsessively improved based on the latest science. 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food sourced nutrients in one convenient daily serving. Optimized for athletes, lifeletes, and everyone in between. Vegan, Paleo, and Keto-friendly. One scoop or travel packet, 8 ounces of water. Every day. That's it.