← Company Directory
Athene
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Athene Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in India at Athene ranges from ₹161K to ₹229K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Athene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹183K - ₹208K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹161K₹183K₹208K₹229K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Athene to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Athene?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Athene in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹229,445. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athene for the Customer Service role in India is ₹161,389.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Athene

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources