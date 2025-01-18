← Company Directory
Athenahealth
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Austin Area

Athenahealth Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area package at Athenahealth totals $166K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Athenahealth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Athenahealth
SMTS
Austin, TX
Total per year
$166K
Level
SMTS
Base
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$18.6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Athenahealth?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Athenahealth, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Athenahealth in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹23,412,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athenahealth for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Austin Area is ₹14,983,760.

Other Resources