Atea
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

  Greater Oslo Region

Atea Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Oslo Region

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atea's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 756K - NOK 895K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 665KNOK 756KNOK 895KNOK 945K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Atea?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Atea in Greater Oslo Region sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 944,776. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atea for the Software Engineer role in Greater Oslo Region is NOK 665,451.

