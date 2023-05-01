ATCO Ltd. provides housing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, commercial real estate services, bulk cargo and port operation services, and electricity and natural gas distribution. It also owns and operates natural gas transmission pipelines and builds non-regulated industrial water and natural gas related infrastructure. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.