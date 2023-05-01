← Company Directory
ATCO Group
    ATCO Ltd. provides housing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, commercial real estate services, bulk cargo and port operation services, and electricity and natural gas distribution. It also owns and operates natural gas transmission pipelines and builds non-regulated industrial water and natural gas related infrastructure. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.atco.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    6,358
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

