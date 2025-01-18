Networking Engineer compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $102K per year for L1, Step 1 to $209K per year for L2, Step 6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1, Step 1
$102K
$93.6K
$0
$8.7K
L1, Step 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1, Step 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2, Step 4
$150K
$138K
$0
$12K
