AT&T
AT&T Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in United States package at AT&T totals $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
AT&T
Senior software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$152K
Level
L2, Step 5
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at AT&T?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at AT&T in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AT&T for the Data Engineer role in United States is $152,000.

