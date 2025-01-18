← Company Directory
AT&T
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

AT&T Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $111K per year for L1, Step 1 to $156K per year for L2, Step 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1, Step 1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$111K
$108K
$0
$2.3K
L1, Step 2
Specialist Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1, Step 3
Sr. Specialist Software Engineer
$121K
$113K
$0
$8.7K
L2, Step 4
Professional Software Engineer
$136K
$126K
$0
$9.9K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at AT&T?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at AT&T in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $167,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AT&T for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $144,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AT&T

Related Companies

  • Verizon
  • Harmonic
  • Crown Castle
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources