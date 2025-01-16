All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $111K per year for L1 to $137K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$95.5K
$92.5K
$0
$2.9K
L2
$137K
$125K
$0
$12.6K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***