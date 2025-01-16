← Company Directory
AT&T
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

AT&T Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $64.9K to $94.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$73.6K - $85.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$64.9K$73.6K$85.4K$94.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Administrative Assistant submissions at AT&T to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at AT&T?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at AT&T in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $94,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AT&T for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $64,862.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AT&T

Related Companies

  • Verizon
  • Harmonic
  • Crown Castle
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources