Technical Accountant compensation in United States at AT&T totals $162K per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.3K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
