Ataccama
Ataccama Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Czech Republic at Ataccama ranges from CZK 1.61M to CZK 2.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ataccama's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.85M - CZK 2.16M
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.61MCZK 1.85MCZK 2.16MCZK 2.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Ataccama in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,299,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ataccama for the Software Engineering Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,611,545.

