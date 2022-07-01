← Company Directory
ATA Engineering
ATA Engineering Salaries

ATA Engineering's salary ranges from $97,000 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $159,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ATA Engineering. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $97K
Software Engineer
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ATA Engineering is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATA Engineering is $128,100.

