ASUS
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Greater Taipei Area

ASUS Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Taipei Area package at ASUS totals NT$2.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASUS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ASUS
Director
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$2.1M
Level
8
Base
NT$1.47M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$630K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at ASUS?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at ASUS in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,917,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASUS for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$1,472,215.

Other Resources