Asurion
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Asurion Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Asurion totals $236K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Asurion
Software Engineering Manager
Nashville, TN
Total per year
$236K
Level
M2
Base
$205K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30.8K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Asurion?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Asurion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $564,863. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $235,750.

