Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Asurion ranges from $139K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $151K per year for Tech Lead. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$139K
$125K
$0
$13.3K
Software Engineer 3
$151K
$139K
$0
$12K
Software Engineer 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***