Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Asurion ranges from $87.7K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $177K per year for Software Engineer 4. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$87.7K
$83.7K
$0
$4K
Software Engineer 2
$131K
$122K
$0
$9.7K
Software Engineer 3
$157K
$144K
$778
$12.2K
Software Engineer 4
$177K
$157K
$3.3K
$16.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
