Software Engineer compensation in Nashville Area at Asurion ranges from $96.6K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $199K per year for Software Engineer 5. The median yearly compensation in Nashville Area package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asurion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$96.6K
$91.3K
$0
$5.2K
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$115K
$0
$10.5K
Software Engineer 3
$148K
$136K
$0
$12.1K
Software Engineer 4
$189K
$167K
$0
$22.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
