← Company Directory
Asuransi MAG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Asuransi MAG that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Established on 14th November 1980, the company has established its presence in the Indonesian insurance market and has grown into one of the largest insurance companies in the country. With a 43 year history of business operations the company never stops to innovate to answer the customer’s needs for protection. We provide a range of products and solutions with value added services. The company is committed to good business operations by practicing the highest principles of Good Corporate Governance.

    mag.co.id
    Website
    1980
    Year Founded
    340
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Asuransi MAG

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources