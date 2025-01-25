← Company Directory
AstroPay
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

AstroPay Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Argentina at AstroPay ranges from ARS 34M to ARS 49.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AstroPay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 38.56M - ARS 44.78M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 34MARS 38.56MARS 44.78MARS 49.34M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AstroPay?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at AstroPay in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 49,337,757. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AstroPay for the Human Resources role in Argentina is ARS 33,997,446.

