Astronics Salaries

Astronics's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $168,840 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Astronics. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Electrical Engineer
$98.1K
Hardware Engineer
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$91.5K

Software Engineering Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Astronics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astronics is $98,804.

