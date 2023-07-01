Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, Massachusetts. They specialize in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Their main product candidate, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, currently in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was previously known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics in September 2021.