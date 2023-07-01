← Company Directory
Astria Therapeutics
    Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, Massachusetts. They specialize in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Their main product candidate, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, currently in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was previously known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics in September 2021.

    astriatx.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

