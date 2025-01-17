← Company Directory
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Cambridge Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Cambridge Area package at AstraZeneca totals £83.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AstraZeneca's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

AstraZeneca
£83.4K
Associate Principal Software Engineer
£83.4K
£0
£0
2 Years
7 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AstraZeneca in Greater Cambridge Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £120,765. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AstraZeneca for the Software Engineer role in Greater Cambridge Area is £88,557.

