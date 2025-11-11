Company Directory
Aston
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Aston Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Aston totals RUB 1.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aston's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Median Package
Aston
Software Engineer
Rostov-On-Don, RO, Russia
Total per year
RUB 1.89M
Level
M2
Base
RUB 1.89M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Aston?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Aston in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,278,471. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aston for the Backend Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 1,890,538.

Other Resources