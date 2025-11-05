Company Directory
Aston
Aston Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Aston totals RUB 877K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aston's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aston
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 877K
Level
L3
Base
RUB 877K
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Aston?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aston in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,217,396. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aston for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 876,727.

Other Resources