Assured Investment Management
Assured Investment Management Salaries

Assured Investment Management's median salary is $156,800 for a Human Resources . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Assured Investment Management. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Human Resources
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Assured Investment Management is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Assured Investment Management is $156,800.

