← Company Directory
Assent Compliance
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Assent Compliance Salaries

Assent Compliance's salary ranges from $91,001 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $128,275 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Assent Compliance. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$91K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Assent Compliance is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Assent Compliance is $109,638.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Assent Compliance

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources