← Company Directory
Assembled
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Assembled that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Assembled is a fast-growing startup that provides a support operations platform to help companies maintain exceptional customer experiences. They offer workforce and vendor management capabilities to optimize staffing decisions, gain visibility into performance and productivity, and serve evolving customer needs. Assembled values transparent communication, bias toward action, and open disagreements. They are looking for people to join their team who want to build for the teams who are quietly carrying their companies each day and for the customers who just want answers.

    assembled.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Assembled

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources