Asseco Data Systems
Asseco Data Systems Salaries

Asseco Data Systems's salary ranges from $22,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $52,048 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Asseco Data Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $22.6K
Business Analyst
$52K
Venture Capitalist
$39.8K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Asseco Data Systems is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $52,048. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asseco Data Systems is $39,800.

Other Resources