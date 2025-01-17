← Company Directory
ASSA ABLOY Group
  • Krakow Metropolitan Area

ASSA ABLOY Group Software Engineer Salaries in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Last updated: 1/17/2025

What are the career levels at ASSA ABLOY Group?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ASSA ABLOY Group in Krakow Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 268,511. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASSA ABLOY Group for the Software Engineer role in Krakow Metropolitan Area is PLN 184,074.

