Aspen Technology
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Aspen Technology Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Aspen Technology totals $83.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aspen Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aspen Technology
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$83.9K
Level
2
Base
$77.9K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Aspen Technology?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Aspen Technology, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Aspen Technology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aspen Technology for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $84,400.

