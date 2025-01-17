← Company Directory
ASML
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

ASML Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at ASML ranges from $145K per year for L6 to $257K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $205K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
(Entry Level)
$145K
$141K
$2.1K
$2.1K
L7
$157K
$137K
$7.4K
$13K
L8
$208K
$174K
$22.5K
$11.7K
L9
$257K
$199K
$33.9K
$24.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ASML in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $293,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $211,500.

