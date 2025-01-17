Software Engineer compensation in Metropoolregio Eindhoven at ASML ranges from €68.2K per year for L6 to €106K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Metropoolregio Eindhoven package totals €80K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
€68.2K
€61.3K
€0
€6.8K
L7
€85.7K
€71.8K
€622.1
€13.3K
L8
€98.5K
€83.9K
€0
€14.6K
L9
€106K
€98.1K
€309.6
€7.7K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title