The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at ASML ranges from $130K to $184K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025

Average Total Compensation

$147K - $174K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$130K$147K$174K$184K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at ASML in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $184,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML for the Recruiter role in United States is $129,600.

