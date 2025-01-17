← Company Directory
ASML
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

  • Netherlands

ASML Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Netherlands

Mechanical Engineer compensation in Netherlands at ASML ranges from €80.7K per year for L6 to €83.6K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €69.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
€80.7K
€69.4K
€0
€11.3K
L7
€83.6K
€73.6K
€0
€10K
L8
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L9
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at ASML in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €101,130. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML for the Mechanical Engineer role in Netherlands is €73,102.

