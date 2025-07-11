Company Directory
ASML
ASML Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in China at ASML ranges from CN¥703K to CN¥980K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/11/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥754K - CN¥888K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥703KCN¥754KCN¥888KCN¥980K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.16M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at ASML in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥979,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASML for the Accountant role in China is CN¥703,314.

