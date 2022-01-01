← Company Directory
Ask.com
Ask.com Salaries

Ask.com's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Belarus at the low-end to $175,875 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ask.com. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$176K
Software Engineer
$79.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ask.com is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ask.com is $127,738.

