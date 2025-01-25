← Company Directory
Asian Paints
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Asian Paints Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in India at Asian Paints ranges from ₹3.77M to ₹5.39M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Asian Paints's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.33M - ₹5.06M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.77M₹4.33M₹5.06M₹5.39M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Asian Paints?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Asian Paints in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,385,987. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asian Paints for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹3,774,794.

Other Resources