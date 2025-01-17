← Company Directory
Ashley Furniture Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area

Ashley Furniture Industries Software Engineer Salaries in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area package at Ashley Furniture Industries totals $61K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ashley Furniture Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ashley Furniture Industries
Software Developer
Winston Salem, NC
Total per year
$61K
Level
Junior
Base
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Ashley Furniture Industries?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ashley Furniture Industries in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $75,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ashley Furniture Industries for the Software Engineer role in Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem Area is $60,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ashley Furniture Industries

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources