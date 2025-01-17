← Company Directory
Aselsan
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Aselsan Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Turkey package at Aselsan totals TRY 784K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aselsan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aselsan
Software Engineer
Ankara, AN, Turkey
Total per year
TRY 784K
Level
L1
Base
TRY 784K
Stock (/yr)
TRY 0
Bonus
TRY 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Aselsan?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Aselsan in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,098,528. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aselsan for the Backend Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 858,225.

Other Resources