Aselsan
  Salaries
  Mechanical Engineer

  All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Aselsan Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Turkey at Aselsan ranges from TRY 711K to TRY 1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aselsan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 815K - TRY 953K
Turkey
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 711KTRY 815KTRY 953KTRY 1.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Aselsan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Aselsan in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,014,161. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aselsan for the Mechanical Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 710,780.

