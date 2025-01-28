← Company Directory
Aselsan
Aselsan Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Turkey at Aselsan ranges from TRY 756K to TRY 1.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aselsan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 810K - TRY 953K
Turkey
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 756KTRY 810KTRY 953KTRY 1.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Aselsan?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Aselsan in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,052,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aselsan for the Financial Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 755,582.

