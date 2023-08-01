← Company Directory
Ascendion
Ascendion Salaries

Ascendion's salary ranges from $25,897 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ascendion. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $25.9K
Data Analyst
$121K
Data Scientist
$99.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Financial Analyst
$68.3K
Product Manager
$118K
Recruiter
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Solution Architect
$70K
Technical Program Manager
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ascendion is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascendion is $99,500.

Other Resources