← Company Directory
Ascenda Loyalty
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Ascenda Loyalty Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at Ascenda Loyalty ranges from SGD 38K to SGD 53.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ascenda Loyalty's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 43.1K - SGD 51.1K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 38KSGD 43.1KSGD 51.1KSGD 53.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Ascenda Loyalty to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Ascenda Loyalty?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Ascenda Loyalty in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 53,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascenda Loyalty for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 37,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ascenda Loyalty

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources