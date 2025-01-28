← Company Directory
Ascenda Loyalty
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Ascenda Loyalty Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Ascenda Loyalty ranges from SGD 37.1K to SGD 50.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ascenda Loyalty's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 39.7K - SGD 48K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 37.1KSGD 39.7KSGD 48KSGD 50.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ascenda Loyalty?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Ascenda Loyalty in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 50,662. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascenda Loyalty for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 37,123.

Other Resources