Ascenda Loyalty Salaries

Ascenda Loyalty's salary ranges from $32,561 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $148,327 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ascenda Loyalty. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $74.2K
Customer Service
$32.6K
Marketing
$33.7K

Product Designer
$35K
Product Manager
$89.3K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ascenda Loyalty is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascenda Loyalty is $54,580.

