ASAPP Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at ASAPP ranges from ARS 78.85M to ARS 112.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASAPP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 89.3M - ARS 101.65M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 78.85MARS 89.3MARS 101.65MARS 112.1M
Common Range
Possible Range

ARS 159.28M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ASAPP, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at ASAPP sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 112,102,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASAPP for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ARS 78,851,715.

